Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €264.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($266.67) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($252.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($267.68) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($262.63) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($243.43) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Allianz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALV opened at €174.12 ($175.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €186.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €205.18. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($168.99) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($208.89).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

