AllSafe Market Cap Reaches $49,230.05 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $49,230.05 and $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.