American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,579 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 39,386 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,892 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

