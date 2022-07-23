American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.8 %
AAL stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.