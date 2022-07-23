American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 220,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $12.23 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $374,225 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.