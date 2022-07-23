Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

