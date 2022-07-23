Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 0.7%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Approximately 897,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,583,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.83 ($0.05).

Amigo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £18.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.08.

Amigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.