Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,175 ($37.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,900 ($46.62) to GBX 3,500 ($41.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.05) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,430.63 ($41.01).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,665.50 ($31.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,265.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,508.21. The company has a market cap of £35.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.16.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.28) per share, with a total value of £15,114.30 ($18,068.50).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

