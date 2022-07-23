Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,650 ($43.63) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,793.75.

NGLOY stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

