Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,320

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,370 ($16.38) to GBX 1,320 ($15.78) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,400 ($16.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,300 ($15.54) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 1,480 ($17.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,347.50.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

