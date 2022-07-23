APIX (APIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,553.00

APIX (APIX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. APIX has a market cap of $586,730.03 and approximately $30,553.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

