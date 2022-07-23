Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 815.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $240.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

