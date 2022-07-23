Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after buying an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05.

