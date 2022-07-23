Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 63.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 14.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

