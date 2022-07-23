Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 130 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

