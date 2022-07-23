Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 4,075 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

