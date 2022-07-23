ASKO Hits One Day Volume of $70,938.00 (ASKO)

ASKO (ASKO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. ASKO has a market capitalization of $423,738.76 and approximately $70,938.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASKO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ASKO has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.
ASKO Coin Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,035,720 coins. The official website for ASKO is askobar-network.com. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
