Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

