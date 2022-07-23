Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 6,933 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

