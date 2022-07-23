Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($15.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AML. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.14) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

LON:AML opened at GBX 483.60 ($5.78) on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 351.17 ($4.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,119 ($25.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £563.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 852.37.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

