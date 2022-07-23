AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Cowen

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.72. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.