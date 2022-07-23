AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.86.

NYSE:AN opened at $117.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,795 shares of company stock valued at $77,363,265 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

