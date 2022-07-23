aWSB (aWSB) Trading 16.3% Higher This Week

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. aWSB has a market capitalization of $83,411.86 and approximately $121.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $13.64 or 0.00061181 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032500 BTC.
aWSB Coin Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
