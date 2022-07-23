Axis DeFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,672.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $78,619.82 and $20,672.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,197.11 or 0.99993125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

