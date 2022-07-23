Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €69.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.20) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($57.58) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($80.81) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.89) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR DHER opened at €43.66 ($44.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.83. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($136.31).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

