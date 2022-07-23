Barclays Cuts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 310

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 397 ($4.75).
Rotork Price Performance
LON:ROR opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.06) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 230.40 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.49). The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,846.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
Featured Articles
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.