Barclays Cuts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 310

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.12) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 397 ($4.75).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.06) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 230.40 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.49). The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,846.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other Rotork news, insider Peter Dilnot bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($31,918.71). Also, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($38,151.82).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

