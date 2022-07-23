Barclays Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 1,660

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($30.48) to GBX 1,660 ($19.84) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JET. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.77) to GBX 3,900 ($46.62) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.29) to GBX 1,413 ($16.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

LON:JET opened at GBX 1,577.40 ($18.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.31. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.63 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,175 ($85.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,515.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,372.92.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

