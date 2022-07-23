Barclays Trims Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price to CHF 400

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from CHF 450 to CHF 400 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

About Roche

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth about $18,402,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $9,750,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.