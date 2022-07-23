BASIC Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $128,111.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,301.24 or 0.99994175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

