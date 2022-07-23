Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BBWI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.