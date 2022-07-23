BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Cut to €66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($70.71) to €66.00 ($66.67) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BWAGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.69) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.56) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

BAWAG Group stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

