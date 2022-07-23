Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Belden Trading Down 1.8 %

BDC stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Belden has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

