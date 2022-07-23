Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($106.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.91) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($113.13) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($81.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW stock opened at €77.10 ($77.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of €77.60 and a 200 day moving average of €82.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($68.26) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($101.43).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

