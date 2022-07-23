Berenberg Bank Trims Entain (LON:ENT) Target Price to GBX 1,950

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($24.63) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($26.72) to GBX 2,034 ($24.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.28) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,240.57 ($26.79).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,297.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2,565.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($11.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($29.89).

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.38), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,617,811.95).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

