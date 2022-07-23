Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group to $238.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.