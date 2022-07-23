BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Hits $642,990.89

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $642,990.89 and approximately $10,413.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,058.61 or 0.99857114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00044534 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004425 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

