Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Volume Reaches $39.53 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.53 or 0.00254310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $39.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,620.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00545591 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014302 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,122,270 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
