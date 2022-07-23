BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

