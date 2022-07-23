Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,657.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $169,067.73 and $29,657.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.41 or 0.99994575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.