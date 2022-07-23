Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $143.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024331 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004904 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,896,134 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

