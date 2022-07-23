Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Blucora Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Blucora by 100.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 77.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

