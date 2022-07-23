BMO Capital Markets Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 6,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,116,228.93. Insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $304,240 in the last ninety days.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.