Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 360 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 370 to SEK 360 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $2.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

