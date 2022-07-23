Bottos Market Capitalization Reaches $315,291.63 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $315,291.63 and $34,123.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.67 or 1.00051302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

