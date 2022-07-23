Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.1 %

HUN stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

