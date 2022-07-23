Bray Capital Advisors Has $51,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $327.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

