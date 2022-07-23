Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys 1,422 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 58.0% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $101,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

