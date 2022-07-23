BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

BSIG opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

