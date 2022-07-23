Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($24.75) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.31) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,934 ($23.12).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,725.50 ($20.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,199 ($26.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,707.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,760.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 35.40 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.20%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.34), for a total value of £556,511.10 ($665,285.24).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

