Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 73,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 373,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. Equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.