Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Raised to $25.50 at Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.46.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
