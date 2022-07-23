Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Raised to $25.50 at Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.